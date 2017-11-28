DERNIÈRE MINUTE

Grammy Awards 2018 : Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar et Bruno Mars en tête d'une liste hétéroclite de nominés

  • Par
  • &

par Zach Johnson | Traduit par Francoise Sawyer |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Les toutes dernières news
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Tout ce que nous savons sur les fiançailles du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic

James Cameron souhaite que les gens acceptent la mort de Jack dans Titanic

Marvel, Vanity Fair

Marvel va-t-il tuer vos super-héros préférés dans Avengers 4 ?

James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Jason Bell/CBS

Le compte à rebours pour la plus grande soirée musicale de l'année vient d'être lancé !

La chanteuse Andra Day a annoncé la liste des nominés aux Grammy Awards 2018 dans l'émission This Morning sur CBS mardi.

Jay-Z mène avec huit nominations, suivi de Kendrick Lamar avec sept et Bruno Mars avec six. "Je suis inspiré par les nominés de cette année et le talent incroyable que chacun possède", a déclaré le PDG de la Recording Academy, Neil Portnow. "Leur musique est un vrai testament de l'énergie et l'importance qu'ont pris notre industrie musicale. Chaque nominé se sert de son art pour inspirer, encourager et raconter des histoires de notre monde à travers leur talent artistique. Ils nous fournissent une bande-son vibrante qui représente le plus haut niveau d'excellence et continue de toucher et d'influencer notre culture."

James Corden sera le maître de cérémonie pour la deuxième année d'affilée, mais pour cette 60e édition, la fête se déplacera du Staples Center de L.A. au Madison Square Garden de New York. Cela fait 15 ans que la cérémonie ne s'est pas déroulée sous son toit. CBS diffusera la 60e cérémonie annuelle des Grammy Awards en direct le 28 janvier 2018 dès 19h30 sur la côte est et 16h30 sur la côte ouest.

Voici la liste complète des nominés :

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope

Album de l'année

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Enregistrement de l'année

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Photos

Improbables lauréats des Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Atlantic Records

Chanson de l'année

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Julia Michaels, "Issues"

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Révélation de l'année

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Meilleure performance pop

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape

Photos

Grammy Awards 2017 : les vainqueurs

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Atlantic Records

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe pop

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Meilleur album pop traditionnel

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Lady Gaga Joanne Album

Meilleur album pop vocal

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷

Meilleur clip

Beck, "Up All Night"

Jain, "Makeba"

Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Meilleure musique de film

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip

Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Various Artists, Soundbreaking

Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'

Meilleur enregistrement dance

Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"

Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"

Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"

LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"

Meilleur album dance/musique électronique

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Kesha, Rainbow

RCA

Meilleure performance rock

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Kaleo, "No Good"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Meilleur album urbain contemporain

6lack, Free 6lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Meilleur album de rap

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Jay-Z, 4:44

TIDAL

Meilleur album country

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Meilleur album jazz vocal

The Baylor Project, The Journey

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers

Meilleur album de gospel

Travis Greene, Crossover

Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

Marvin Sapp, Close

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine

Danny Gokey, Rise

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

MercyMe, Lifer

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Meilleur album de musique latine

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado

SZA, Ctrl

Top Dawg/RCA

Meilleur album Americana

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Producteur de l'année, non-classique 

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel

"City of Stars," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up," Lion

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Meilleure performance metal

August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"

Body Count, "Black Hoodie"

Track from: Bloodlust

Code Orange, "Forever"

Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"

Meshuggah, "Clockworks"

Meilleure chanson rock

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

Meilleur album rock

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records

Meilleur album de musique alternative 

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Meilleure performance R&B 

Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"

Kehlani, "Distraction"

Ledisi, "High"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

SZA, "The Weekend"

Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel

The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"

Ledisi, "All the Way"

Mali Music, "Still"

Meilleure chanson R&B

PJ Morton, "First Began"

Khalid, "Location"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

SZA, "Supermodel"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Meilleur album R&B

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Shakira, El Dorado

Sony Music Latin

Meilleure performance rap

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"

Meilleure performance rap/chantée

6LACK, "PRBLMS"

Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"

Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"

Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"

SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

Meilleure chanson de rap

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Rapsody, "Sassy"

Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Asylum Records/Atlantic Records.

Meilleure performance country solo

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Alison Krauss, "Losing You"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"

Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe country

Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"

Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"

Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Meilleure chanson country

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Meilleur album New Age 

Brian Eno, Reflection

India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine

Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation

Miranda Lambert, The Weight of These Wings

RCA Nashville

Meilleur solo de jazz improvisé

Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"

Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"

Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"

John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"

Chris Potter, "Ilimba"

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental

Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown

Billy Childs, Rebirth

Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom

Fred Hersch, Open Book

Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream   

Meilleur album de grand ensemble de jazz

John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2

Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw

Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It

Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind

Meilleur album de latin jazz

Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara

Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos

Miguel Zenón, Típico

Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango   

Meilleure performance/chanson de gospel

Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)

Le'Andria, "Better Days"

The Walls Group, "My Life"

CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"

Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine 

Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"

Natalie Grant, "Clean"

Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"

MercyMe, "Even If"

Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"

The Chainsmokers, Memories...Do Not Open

Columbia

Meilleur album de gospel roots

The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1

Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus

Joseph Habedank, Resurrection

Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations

Meilleur album de pop latine

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado

Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif 

Bomba Estéreo, Ayo

C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera

Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo

Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise

Residente, Residente

Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy

Alex Campos, Momentos

Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte

Meilleur album latino tropical

Albita, Albita    

Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band

Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente

Diego El Cigala, Indestructible

Julia Michaels, Issues

Republic

Meilleure performance american roots

Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"

Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"

Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"

Meilleure chanson american roots

David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"

The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"

Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"

Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"

Meilleur album bluegrass

Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream

The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity

Bobby Osborne, Original

Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Meilleur album de blues traditionnel

Eric Bibb, Migration Blues

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble

Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train

The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

Meilleur album de blues contemporain

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette

Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland   

Meilleur album de folk

Aimee Mann, Mental Illness

Laura Marling, Semper Femina

Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts

The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple   

Meilleur album de musique roots régionale

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain

Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0

Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda

Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]

Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele

Meilleur album de reggae

Chronixx, Chronology

Common Kings, Lost in Paradise

J Boog, Wash House Ting

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill

Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra

Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road

MCA Nashville

Meilleur album de musique du monde

Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos

Buika, Para Mi

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Tinariwen, Elwan

Meilleur album pour enfants

Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side

Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel

Justin Roberts, Lemonade

Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World

Meilleur album parlé

Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist   

Meilleur album de spectacle comique

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?   

Meilleur album de comédie musicale

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

Meilleure bande-originale compilée pour un média visuel

Baby Driver

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Meilleure bande-originale pour un média visuel

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Meilleure composition instrumentale

Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"

Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella

Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"

John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"

Chris Walden, "White Christmas"

Meilleur arrangement, instruments et chants

Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"

Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"

Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"

Randy Newman, "Putin"

Lire

Nominations aux Grammy Awards 2017 : les snobés et les surprises

The Rolling Stones, Blue &amp;amp; Lonesome

Polydore

Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement

Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Jonathan Coulton, Solid State

Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light

Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Meilleures notes d'album

Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth

Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin

Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Meilleur album historique

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer

Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Meilleur album orchestré, non-classique

K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where

Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?

Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion

Perfume Genius, No Shape

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Meilleur enregistrement remixé

Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"

Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"

Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"

The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"

Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"

Meilleur album son surround

Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans

Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses

Meilleur album orchestré, classique

Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs

Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

John Newton, Tyberg: Masses

Producteur de l'année, classique

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Meilleure performance orchestrale

Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"

Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"

Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"

Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"

Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"

Meilleur enregistrement d'opéra 

Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"

Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"

Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"

George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"

Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"

Meilleure performance d'une chorale 

Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"

Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"

Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"

Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"

Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"

Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre

Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"

Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"

Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"

Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"

Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"

Meilleur solo instrumental classique

Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"

Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"

Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"

Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"

Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"

Meilleur album vocal solo classique

Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters

Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music

Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift

Meilleure compendium classique

Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara

Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage

Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Meilleure composition contemporaine classique 

Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"

Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"

Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"

Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"

Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"

Regardez E! News du lundi au vendredi à 19h45 sur E! (horaire en vigueur en France métropolitaine)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
classé sous 2018 Grammys , Grammys , Récompenses , Musique , Entertainment , Tapis Rouge , Le Top Des News , Apple News , Flash info
E! Online - Votre source pour les news de l'industrie du spectacle, les célébrités, les news people            
et les potins de stars. Retrouvez toute la mode, les photos, les films et les émissions télé du moment !
Politique de Confidentialité | Termes et Conditions | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Tous droits résérvés.