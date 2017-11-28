Grammy Awards 2018 : Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar et Bruno Mars en tête d'une liste hétéroclite de nominés

Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"

Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love

Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"

Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?

K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where

Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa

Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth

Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"

Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"

John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"

Come From Away

Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain

The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"

The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"

Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations

Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1

CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)

Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"

Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind

Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream

Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Ledisi, "All the Way"

The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Nothing More, "Go to War"

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Pink, "What About Us"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Jay-Z mène avec huit nominations, suivi de Kendrick Lamar avec sept et Bruno Mars avec six. "Je suis inspiré par les nominés de cette année et le talent incroyable que chacun possède", a déclaré le PDG de la Recording Academy, Neil Portnow . "Leur musique est un vrai testament de l'énergie et l'importance qu'ont pris notre industrie musicale. Chaque nominé se sert de son art pour inspirer, encourager et raconter des histoires de notre monde à travers leur talent artistique. Ils nous fournissent une bande-son vibrante qui représente le plus haut niveau d'excellence et continue de toucher et d'influencer notre culture."

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕