Les actes de bonté de George Michael ressortent suite à sa mort

"Je voudrais prendre l'occasion de remercier les médecins et infirmiers qui m'ont sauvé la vie, et qui se sont si bien occupés de moi, ainsi que tous mes fans et proches pour leur amour et leur soutien."

Similairement, l'Independent a annoncé que Michael avait donné les bénéfices de son hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me", avec Elton John , à l'hospice pour le sida, London Lighthouse, et à l'œuvre de charité pour enfants Rainbow Trust.

He kept quiet about it but #georgemichael also set up a Trust which gave grants to work supporting rights of #disabled children and adults.

Une femme dans "Deal Or No Deal" nous a dit qu'elle avait besoin de 15 000 £ pour un traitement de FIV. George Michael a téléphoné en secret le lendemain et lui a donné les 15 000 £.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k.

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was

