Love hat auch einen Clip aus dem Video auf Instagram gepostet mit dem Untertitel: "An Tag 4 schlüpft die wundervolle @kendalljenner in die Rollen von Rocky Balboa, und auch in die seiner Frau Adrian #STAYSTRONG.

A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Dec 4, 2017 at 12:55am PST

An Tag Vier des Adventskalenders des Magazins zeigt der Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star ihre Box-Moves à la Rocky Balboa. Erst sehen wir Kendall in ihrer Adidas Komplett- Montur, wie sie vor dem Training mehrere rohe Eier trinkt.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕