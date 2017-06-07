E! Entertainment goes Prime Video Channels!

Das lässt doch jedes Kardashian Herz höher schlagen! E! Entertainment ist ab sofort auch bei Prime Video Channels verfügbar!

Prime Video Channels hat sein Angebot weiter ausgebaut und den Pay-TV Sender E! Entertainment mit in das Programm genommen.

Amazon Prime Mitglieder können den Streaming Channel des Pay-TV Senders für eine monatliche Gebühr von 1,99€ zu ihrer Mitgliedschaft hinzubuchen und haben somit vollen Zugriff auf den Livestream und können zusätzlich ausgewählte Serien des Senders empfangen.

E! Entertainment und 20 weitere Channels sind über die bekannte Amazon Video App auch von unterwegs verfügbar. Amazon Prime Kunden können sich mit einem Klick registrieren und erhalten einen kostenlosen Testzugang für 14 Tage.

Hier kommst du zu E! auf Prime Video Channels!

