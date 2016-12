Sofia Vergaras Sohn Manolo feiert sein Model-Debüt!

"Is my mother a good mother? Yes, she's the best", hieß es damals. "She's Latin, of course, which means she's very loud, very overprotective…She's a loud Latin mother who calls my name repeatedly!"

Sofia, 44, hat vor ihrer Karriere als Schauspielerin selbst viel gemodelt. Auch Manolo hat sich in der Schauspielerei ausprobiert, so zum Beispiel in einer Werbung für Head & Shoulders zusammen mit seiner Mutter im Jahr 2014.

"Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months Pedro Almodovar spread!" schrieb Manolo bei Instagram . "And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn't too traumatized. #PaperMagazine #Outspoken #IShoweredAndEverything #WhomeverBrokeTheMirrorGetsSevenYearsOfBadHair #ThankfulItWasntMe."

In einem der Fotos trägt er einen schwarzen Anzug, Model Stevie DeFelice Top, Rock und Blazer in Rot. Die beiden sitzen vor einem zerschmetterten Spiegel auf dem Boden und halten Bloody Marys in den Händen.

