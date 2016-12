Jennifer Lopez und Drake sorgen für Gerüchte!

Damals sagte uns eine Quelle: "Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way."

Drake wird an den Feiertagen in Las Vegas sein und Silvester im Hakkasan Nightclub feiern. Bisher wissen wir nicht, ob Jen an dem Abend auch dabei sein wird. Wir werden sehen!

Eine Quelle berichtet E! News dass das Duo auf professioneller Ebene viel miteinander zu tun hat, ist sich aber nicht sicher, ob auch Gefühle im Spiel sind. "Jennifer and Drake are working on new music together", sagt uns der Insider.

A video posted by Tasha (@tasharenee013) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:12pm PST

