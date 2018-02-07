With Telli Swift thinking about moving out, Deontay Wilder is feeling the pressure to propose.

In this clip from tonight's WAGS Atlanta, Deontay sat down with Andre Caldwell and C.J. Mosley to talk commitment and his fear of heartbreak.

"I love the girl. She's got my heart. That's my baby, that's my best friend," Deontay confessed.

While Deontay wasn't sure this was the right time to pop the question, Andre insisted that there's never truly a "right time."

"If you love this person, you want this person here with you forever, you make it right," Andre said.

But pressure isn't the only thing the boxing champ was feeling, Deontay revealed that his heart was shattered in the past.