Kaylin Jurrjens Takes Motherhood for a Test Drive on WAGS Atlanta: "I Think This Is a Sign I'm Supposed to Be a Mom"

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 9:00 AM

Kaylin Jurrjens is trying her hand at being a mom with a little babysitting.

In this clip from tonight's season finale of WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin babysits Kierra Douglas' daughter, Harrison.

"I really think that her watching Harrison is gonna be the best experience for her to really figure out if she's ready or not," Kierra said.

With Kaylin focused on career, the WAG is unsure how she'd be able to balance a new baby and her hosting aspirations.

"J.J. and I do want to have kids soon, but I don't know how the girls with kids do it. I'm trying to start my career up again and that takes a lot of time and commitment," Kaylin revealed.

For now, it was just a test run filled with toys, Cheetos and a little attitude from Harrison.

"Harrison is really sassy. She's not afraid to really tell me the truth," Kaylin exclaimed.

After getting Harrison up on to a big girl chair, it was time for some girl talk. Well, Kaylin did most of the talking though Harrison did have a few "oohs" and "aahs" to add to the conversation.

With all disasters avoided, Kaylin took her successful babysitting experience as a sign that motherhood is in her future.

"Girl, I think this is a sign I'm supposed to be a mom," Kaylin told the tutu-clad toddler.

Watch Kaylin get her mom on in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of WAGS Atlanta Thursdays at 10e|7p, only on E!

