Working moms for the win!
Niche Caldwell and Telli Swift are badass business women and doting mothers. They know all too well how hard it can be to balance your own life goals while also raising children and keeping your relationship fresh, but here's how these women manage.
For Niche, she has a simple suggestion for women looking to do it all—don't. "We go day by day and are careful about being present wherever we are," Niche shared. "We don't discuss home life at work. When I'm home, I'm home. Later at night, when we have our "our " time we talk about everything."
For Telli and her man, boxer Deontay Wilder, it's a little different. The two are expecting their first child together, which will be Telli's second and Deontay's fifth. Plus, Telli is constantly on the road with him and "they're attached at the hip," so it makes balance a little challenging.
Telli admits it has been hard at times to balance her own aspirations with so much going on in her personal life. "I've had to put my career on the backburner," Telli shared with E! News.
With her new lifestyle app on the way in 2018, and her child about to be born, she's more ready than ever to try to be the best partner, mom and career gal she can be. In fact, her app is designed to help other women do the same. She's building her empire and we're so here for it!
Watch these ladies hustle each week on WAGS Atlanta!