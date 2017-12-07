The WAGS are taking over a new zip code!

In the just-released supertease for season one of E!'s new series WAGS Atlanta, the wives and girlfriends of sports stars are inviting fans inside their lavish lifestyles, relationships and unbreakable friendships. So what's ahead for these Georgia peaches?

Kierra Douglas and her little sister Ariel Anderson find themselves involved in family drama over business matters while Kaylin Jurrjens is left wondering, "What is it with people and not wearing panties?"

Meanwhile, after Telli Swift and boyfriend Deontay Wilder find out she's pregnant, Telli urges her man to finally pop the question and propose.