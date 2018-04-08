What a night!

WrestleMania 34 went down in New Orleans, LA. Sunday and the stars of WWE did not disappoint. From Chloe x Halle kicking off the show with their performance of "America the Beautiful" to Daniel Bryan's big return to the ring and former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey's monumental debut match, WrestleMania was jam-packed with some major moments from new and old faces alike!

Oh and we can't forget John Cena's once-in-a-lifetime match against WWE Superstar, The Undertaker!

But those weren't the only highlights from this year's show. Scroll down to see our top six major WrestleMania 34 moments!