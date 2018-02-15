Another WWE baby is on the way!

Maryse and The Miz got together with family, friends and a few celebs in Los Angeles this Valentine's Day to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their little girl.

The pink party was filled with balloons, macaroons and a super cute photo booth. Friend and Canadian rock star, Avril Lavigne snapped several photos alongside Maryse, Mike and fellow rocker Ryan Cabrera.

New mom and Total Divas star, Rosa Mendes was also in attendance along with Dolph Zigler and a few other WWE wrestlers.

The first-time expectant parents announced their pregnancy to the world last season, making Maryse the first pregnant woman to be in the WWE ring and announce her pregnancy on television.

"My wife Maryse and I are uh...go ahead babe," Mike said. "We're having a baby!" Maryse told the live WWE audience.

Since the show wrapped up, Maryse has been documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and while she hasn't revealed any names yet, if this little girl is anything like Maryse, she's sure to be fabulous!