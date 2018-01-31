Maryse and The Miz are taking their good news to the WWE ring.

On tonight's season finale and 100th episode of Total Divas, the couple tells the WWE heads they are expecting. But Maryse worried the pregnancy may put put her career on hold.

"I don't know if they will take me off live events right away. I don't know if they're gonna take me off T.V.," Maryse wondered.

Luckily the WWE was into it and gave Maryse and Mike a brand new storyline.

"I'm the first pregnant woman to be in the WWE ring and announce my pregnancy on television," the WWE star exclaimed.

While Maryse and Mike were busy debuting their pregnancy to the world, Nikki Bella was getting ready to make her debut on Dancing With the Stars.

Before she hit the stage, she got a visit from her Bella family, who stopped by rehearsals to get a sneak peak of her dancing skills.