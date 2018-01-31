The Miz and Maryse are going house hunting in Cleveland, but Maryse isn't sold on the 12,400 square-foot mansion.

In this clip from tonight's season finale of Total Divas, Mike takes Maryse to look at the home in hopes that Maryse would consider moving to Cleveland once the baby comes, but that seems to be the last thing on the mom-to-be's mind.

"You can't be serious right now," Maryse told her husband.

But Mike had his reasons. "I get you don't like Cleveland. But here's the thing, how much do you go out? If we found a house that is just magnificent, that is us, that is grandiose, that is huge, that has everything that you ever wanted in a house…" Mike trailed off.