Brie Bella is donating one of her most precious resources, her breast milk!
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie and hubby, Daniel Bryan, visit a local hospital where Brie meets a mother in the NICU who is struggling to feed her twin boys.
As a new mom herself, Brie is willing to do anything to help.
"I have extra milk and I don't want it to stay in my freezer forever till I have to throw it away. If babies can benefit from it, then I want to do this," Brie vowed.
In the NICU, Brie got the chance to meet a family who recently gave birth to twin boys, Pablo and Hector. The twins, who were set to remain in the NICU for up to eight weeks, were in incubators while they worked up the strength to be released.
The twins' mother decided to accept breast milk donations after she had trouble breast feeding.
"We decided to do donor milk right now, to accept it because, well, I just started trying to pump and I just get a little bit. We know that it has a lot of nutrients and it's gonna help them a lot, with their growth and development," the boys' mother explained.
An emotional Brie gave Pablo and Hector's mother a hug before walking out assured of the big decision.
"It makes me so happy to know," Brie said elatedly.
