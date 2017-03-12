Baby Bella is almost here, and Nikki Bella is ready to spoil her!
E! News' Carissa Culiner spoke to the Total Divas star ahead of last night's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, and she couldn't help but gush about twin sis Brie Bella's pregnancy.
"I am so excited to be an aunt," Nikki shared, adding, "I know they just announced the name of their baby girl, Birdy Joe Danielson. So cute!"
E! News had the exclusive first look at the Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine interview and accompanying maternity photo shoot in which Bella revealed her bundle of joy's name. As for how her and hubby Daniel Bryan came up with the unique moniker, Brie explained, "Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me."
"Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names," the expectant mama added. "I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!"
As for Nikki, who has yet to welcome children of her own with John Cena, seeing Brie's pregnancy journey unfold has made her even more connected to little Birdy.
"I'm just excited to be the greatest aunt ever. I feel like it's kind of my child too because we're twins," the WWE star told us.
