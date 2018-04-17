by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 2:47 PM
When times get tough, Nikki Bella just gets tougher.
Just a few days ago, the Total Bellas star and John Cena called off their engagement after nearly six years together.
"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said in a statement posted onto Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."
Soon after the news broke, stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, WWE's Renee Young and Torrie Wilson, Barbie Blank and more stars showed their support for the newly single star in the comments section.
And while the heartfelt messages are nice, some are wondering who Nikki could be relying on during this difficult time.
Based on what fans have seen on Total Divas and Total Bellas, there's no question that sister Brie Bella has her full support. In fact, she was one of the first familiar faces to comment on Nikki's Instagram announcement with a simple "Love you both." Nikki also has support from brother JJ Garcia and mom Kathy Colace.
As for her WWE extended family, they appear to be more than supportive of the talented wrestler. Nattie Neidhart has consistently proven to be a close friend on Total Divas.
In fact, Nikki has also developed a Dancing With the Stars family after competing with her partner Artem Chigvintsev.
"You're both great people. Sending love," fellow contestant Drew Scott commented on Nikki's Instagram post. Professional dancer Gleb Savchenko added, "Love always babe @TheNikkiBella."
Moving forward, Nikki remains focused on her family—including adorable baby niece Birdie Joe Danielson—and her career.
The athlete continues working on Belle Radici Wines and her clothing line titled Birdiebee. And yes, fans may be able to get a glimpse into what led to the breakup in the new season of Total Bellas.
Next month, fans will get an inside look into the duo's relationship when season three premieres. A sneak peek at the new season appears to foreshadow problems in the couple's relationship.
"I would never force you not to be a mom," John said in a preview. Nikki added, "I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can't."
