Brie Bella Shares Empowering Photo of Her Body After Baby: "9 Months Postpartum"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 2:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brie Bella

Instagram/Brie Bella

Brie Bella is embracing her post-baby body.

The Total Bellas star took in Instagram on Tuesday to share a raw and empowering snapshot of her changing body nearly one year after welcoming her and hubby Daniel Bryan's first child, baby daughter Birdie Joe Danielson.

"9 months postpartum," the WWE star wrote today along with the hashtags, "#BeeConfident," "#BeeYou" and "#LetsBeeBOLDtogether."

The accompanying photo shows Brie flaunting her toned stomach in just gray sweatpants and a black bra top by her and Nikki Bella's clothing line Birdie Bee. 

Fans instantly responded to the post with positive comments and thank yous.

"Beautiful picture!!" one user wrote while another shared, "Thank You for being real."

Photos

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

"Thanku for showing the struggle of real post baby body. We don't all snap back the day after delivery. U r looking fab!" a third fan commented.

"Isn't it amazing what the female body can do," someone added.

Brie welcomed baby Birdie by emergency C-section back in May 2017. On this past season of Total Divas, fans got to follow the new mommy as struggled to get back in shape for the WWE ring.

"I've literally had a baby two months ago and I feel like I haven't worked out for 20 years. I'm out of breath, out of shape and I'm just thinking to myself, ‘Oh man, this sucks,'" Brie confessed.

Photos

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

Brie Bella, Birdie Joe Danielson

Instagram

Back in October 2017, Brie told E! News of her comeback, "Definitely 2018 for sure. Especially because I would like to have a second baby and I'm not going to start trying until after I make my comeback. So we let the boss know whenever he's ready for us."

"Granted I do have to do some training. I got into the ring and trained a couple times and I realized that my journey's a little longer than I expected," she added. "So I'm starting next week, I'm going to start working with a personal trainer and we're really gonna get me back in shape. Especially in ring shape, there's a difference. So once I feel like boom, I'm ready for that then we're going back together."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Weight Loss , Babies , Pregnancies , Diet And Fitness , Apple News , WWE , Top Stories
Latest News
Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jennifer Lawrence, BAFTAs, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Insists She Wasn't "Rude" During the BAFTA Film Awards 2018

Jessica Chastain, Sophia Lillis, It Movie

Jessica Chastain in Talks to Star in It Sequel

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Inside Maluma's Romance With Natalia Barulich

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's Road to Becoming Sports' Hottest New Couple

Lucky Charms

Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -