by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 10:37 AM
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sporting sexy bikinis on social media, but The Royals star may have outdone herself with her latest bikini photo!
The Brit beauty just shared a nearly naked Instagram that has tongues wagging and jaws on the floor. The sizzling snapshot shows the super-fit star modeling one of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection bikinis in a wild teal animal print. Hurley flaunts her toned stomach and eye-catching cleavage in the barely there two-piece and nothing else.
"In the Blue Bedroom @tagomagoisland @elizabethhurleybeach #JewelBikini #ibiza," she captioned the impressive pic. How incredibly insane does her body look?!
Fans took to the comment section to applaud Hurley's fine physique.
"Where is the Fountain of youth you're hiding? You look amazing! Bless you Elizabeth!" one user wrote. Another shared, "I never post on instagram photos, however....one of the most beautiful female forms that I've seen. Whatever you are doing, keep doing!"
"Please... you're killing me!" a third posted.
Scroll down to check out more of Hurley's hot bikini pics!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
"Launching tomorrow @elizabethhurleybeach new #summer18 collection #cheetahbikini #pixierobe."
"New bikini," Hurley wrote with this pic of herself emerging from crystal clear ocean water.
"Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1."
"No vacation complete without a Jackie Collins. RIP. A wonderful lady who cheered me up and entertained me again and again xxx @jackiejcollins"
"Last rays of summer, English style @elizabethhurleybeach #countrylife"
"Preview of #CrystalBikini coming soon @elizabethhurleybeach @chevalblancrandheli"
"Our new Painted Lady bikini, coming early 2017 @elizabethhurleybeach #maldives @chevalblancrandheli"
"New Saltwater Bikini shot at @velaaprivateisland #maldives @elizabethhurleybeach"
