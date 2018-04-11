BRAND NEW
''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

He's back in action! 

The Royals is welcoming back a familiar face. Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley) is back in the palace to celebrate Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday. Hopefully he'll be a great buffer for the craziness that is about to ensue during the night's festivities. 

"Happy birthday, bitch!" Hansel shouts upon his arrival. "Prince Hansel, I love you!" an excited Queen Helena shares. "This is the best birthday ever!" She may have spoken too soon. That was only the first of many surprises to ensue this evening. 

"Hello Mum, you know Katherine (Christina Wolfe)," Liam says. "Yes, Katherine. Last time I saw you, you were with Robert," Queen Helena remarks. Um, talk about awkward! 

Queen Helena's Birthday Dinner Gets Wild on The Royals

"Wow Liam," Robert says. "I haven't been this surprised since you pulled a gun on me." So it looks like he's not fully over that whole thing. 

Luckily, Hansel was there to help relieve a little bit of the tension. "Oh my God! This is better already," he shares. "Let's add alcohol and blow this s--t up!" 

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

