by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:00 AM
He's back in action!
The Royals is welcoming back a familiar face. Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley) is back in the palace to celebrate Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday. Hopefully he'll be a great buffer for the craziness that is about to ensue during the night's festivities.
"Happy birthday, bitch!" Hansel shouts upon his arrival. "Prince Hansel, I love you!" an excited Queen Helena shares. "This is the best birthday ever!" She may have spoken too soon. That was only the first of many surprises to ensue this evening.
"Hello Mum, you know Katherine (Christina Wolfe)," Liam says. "Yes, Katherine. Last time I saw you, you were with Robert," Queen Helena remarks. Um, talk about awkward!
"Wow Liam," Robert says. "I haven't been this surprised since you pulled a gun on me." So it looks like he's not fully over that whole thing.
Luckily, Hansel was there to help relieve a little bit of the tension. "Oh my God! This is better already," he shares. "Let's add alcohol and blow this s--t up!"
See the hilarious moment in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
Penis Facials, Bee Sting Therapy, Mayo Masks and More: Investigating the Most Bizarre Celebrity Beauty Treatments
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!