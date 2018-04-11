He's back in action!

The Royals is welcoming back a familiar face. Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley) is back in the palace to celebrate Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday. Hopefully he'll be a great buffer for the craziness that is about to ensue during the night's festivities.

"Happy birthday, bitch!" Hansel shouts upon his arrival. "Prince Hansel, I love you!" an excited Queen Helena shares. "This is the best birthday ever!" She may have spoken too soon. That was only the first of many surprises to ensue this evening.

"Hello Mum, you know Katherine (Christina Wolfe)," Liam says. "Yes, Katherine. Last time I saw you, you were with Robert," Queen Helena remarks. Um, talk about awkward!