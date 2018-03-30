BRAND NEW
She's Back! Joan Collins Returns to The Royals With an "Italian Stallion" Lover and...Porn!

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

She's baaack!

In this clip from Sunday's new episode of The Royals, The Grand Duchess (Joan Collins) makes her regal return by getting trapped in the palace's wine cellar with Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley), just in time for the total blackout.

"What are you doing on your phone dutchy, we haven't even got a signal down here?" Cyrus asks.

"Well, if you must know, I'm writing a letter to my lover," the duchess reveals. "What lover?" Helena asks.

"I've taken a lover, an Italian Count. I'm writing erotica," the duchess replies.

"You're writing porn," Cyrus scoffs.

Not only has she taken a lover, she's invited the count to stay with her in the palace!

"Here? That's why you've come here. You've run out of money and you don't want your poor count to find out so you've invited your Italian stallion here. Well, you can forget it! I've converted your room into a closet for my shoes," Helena tells her mother.

With her lover on his way and her new hips by her side, the duchess is ready to rock and roll, room or no room.

While Cyrus is all here for the count getting "feely-touchy with the dutchy," Helena is looking for any way out of that locked cellar.

"Oh, enough. For the love of God, let me out of here!" she yells.

See The Grand Duchess' epic return in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

