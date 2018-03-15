Despite his heroic efforts, King Robert (Max Brown) isn't too keen on Jasper (Tom Austen) dating his sister, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park).

In this clip from this Sunday's all-new The Royals, with tensions high after the shooting, Eleanor questions the monarch about Jasper and his role in keeping them apart.

"Did you forbid Jasper from having contact with me?" Eleanor asks.

"Forbid is such a strong word, I asked Jasper to give you some space," Robert retorts.

While Eleanor was upset with her brother for overstepping his bounds, she admits the she too kept her distance from the bodyguard.

"It's not all your fault, I'm the one that chose to stay away," Eleanor confesses.