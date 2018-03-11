Long live the king...or maybe not!

On tonight's season four premiere of The Royals, sides were taken and alliances were tested. Bad blood is threatening to tear apart the monarchy and King Robert (Max Brown) is being challenged from all sides.

We picked up right where we left off with Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) teaming up to dethrone King Robert. Well, actually, Cyrus needs a bit of convincing, but once Liam tells him his theory about Robert killing King Simon (Vincent Regan), Cyrus is intrigued.

"Do you understand how insidious this is? To pay a madman to kill your father, then willingly have your plane shot down, stranding yourself on a deserted island for months," Cyrus informs his naive nephew. "If he actually did it, maybe he deserves to be king."