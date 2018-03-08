Nobody wins when the family feuds!

It's safe to say that not everyone is thrilled with King Robert (Max Brown) and his agenda on The Royals. Obviously, Prince Liam (William Moseley) is his number one enemy, but he won't be the only one in the family vying for the crown when season four returns.

"There definitely is some kind of competition for the throne throughout the season," Max Brown shared with E! News. When season four picks up, it seems like everyone is against Robert.

"Albeit, my uncle is still very angry at being dethroned in the way he was last season...My brother and my sister have both matured into their roles in the royal family...There's definitely going to be a lot of play for the throne this season," Max shared.