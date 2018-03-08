May the best brother win...

This season on The Royals, the biggest fight for the monarchy may be coming from within the palace walls. Newly appointed King Robert (Max Brown) has made more than his fair share of enemies, but his brother Prince Liam (William Moseley) is definitely his biggest.

At the end of last season, Liam was ready to see his brother fall, no matter the costs, but will he be able to dethrone Robert? Max recently sat down with E! News and spilled a few secrets. "There's a lot of conflict between Liam and Robert since Robert came back into the fold," Max dished about the season four premiere (airing Sunday at 10 p.m.).

"Liam is still searching for answers, and he'll get some answers to some of his questions this season. Not all through the pursuit of me, but I think Robert and Liam will hopefully develop a better understanding of each other's characters throughout this season," Max revealed.