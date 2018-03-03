by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Mar. 3, 2018 6:00 AM
Is the palace's favorite couple back on?
In this exclusive promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11), Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) and security guard Jasper (Tom Austen) share a steamy lip lock that has all signs pointing to yes.
"This needs to stop," Jasper warns Eleanor.
"With all due respect, he's not my boss and I do what I want!" Eleanor yells.
"Oh is that right?" Jasper retorts. "You're so sexy when you're angry," Eleanor says before planting a kiss on Jasper. We smell a rekindled romance!
When it comes to family matters, things are tumultuous to say the least. King Robert (Max Brown) stresses the importance of family first, but Prince Liam (William Moseley) isn't buying it.
In fact, he's not so sure his brother is even worthy of the throne.
"My father deserved to be king, he doesn't!" Liam exclaims.
But it's not just about who holds the top spot in the monarchy, these brothers have a history of stealing from each other, particularly when it comes to girlfriends.
"Do you have to take everything from me?" Liam asks Robert about their "shared" girlfriend Kathryn.
It appears that the king is on to bigger things though, like looking for the new Queen of England.
Robert is determined to find a wife and with the help of his social media head, Wilhelmina Moreno (Genevieve Gaunt), he's going to do just that!
Check out all the drama in the juicy teaser above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!