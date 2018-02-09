EXCLUSIVE!

Watch The Royals' Queen Helena Receive Valentine's Day Gifts From America's Queen, an Orange Politician and More Stars

Love is in the air! 

The Royals' Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) has received a few lovely Valentine's Day gifts from some American royalty to help her celebrate early. No holiday is complete without a few secret admirers that come bearing lots of gifts (especially when those gifts include a free car!).

Queen Helena receives a basket full of orange goodies all the way from Washington, D.C. "Let's open gifts from my many admirers. What have we here?," Helena says while rummaging through a gift basket she was sent. "Cheese, clementines, orange soda, orange peppers and a bag of cheese puffs. Wow, someone really loves orange." Hmmm...we wonder who that was from? 

The Royals Family Tree

Next, she gets the gift of a gold crown from the "American queen," addressed to her "favorite single lady." Sounds like the perfect Valentine's day to us! 

Watch the video above for all the hilarious gifts, including a car from her "friend 'O'" and a "swift" gift from someone with a lot of baggage!

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

- -