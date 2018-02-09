It's hard to be king.
Newly appointed King Robert (Max Brown) has a lot of enemies gunning for him in this just-released promo for season four of The Royals (premieres Mar. 11).
"Do you know what the most disappointing thing about being king is?" Robert asks Jasper (Tom Austen) in the video. "You can't trust anyone. They all want what I have and they'll stop at nothing to take it from me."
Cut to what appears to be a public assassination attempt and his younger brother Prince Liam (William Moseley) saying, "I'll kill him before I let him deceive everyone."
"He's your brother," Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) says. "No, he's an asshole," Liam replies.
Liam isn't the only one with something against the new king. Cyrus (Jake Maskall) later says, "Someone kill this arrogant son of a bitch before he tries to take over the world."
"It makes me happy when I think about how far you're about to fall," Liam tells Robert. Yikes!
Check out the drama-filled teaser for yourself!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!