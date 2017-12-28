The monarchy is returning this March!
Season four of E!'s hit scripted series The Royals premieres Mar. 11 at 10 p.m.
Season four picks up after Prince Robert (Max Brown) is crowned King of England, forcing his brother Prince Liam (William Moseley) and recently dethroned uncle Cyrus (Jake Maskall) to form an unlikely alliance. Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) searches for her role in the palace and bodyguard Jasper (Tom Austen) tries to capture Princess Eleanor's (Alexandra Park) heart one more time just as they are about to face their biggest obstacle yet.
E!
In this first look clip at the premiere episode of season four, Robert butts heads with his family at dinner and Queen Helena demands he leave the room.
"Don't tell me to walk away, I'm the goddamn King!" he yells. "You're my goddamn son, so if I tell you to walk away you'll walk away," the Queen responds before slinging her glass of wine across the table.
"How did we get here, you ask. Good question," Liam tells the camera.
Cut to drama, mystery and a whole lot of anarchy in the monarchy. The promo ends with the tagline "Kiss My Aristocracy."
Watch the drama go down in the clip above!
