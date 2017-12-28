In this first look clip at the premiere episode of season four, Robert butts heads with his family at dinner and Queen Helena demands he leave the room.

"Don't tell me to walk away, I'm the goddamn King!" he yells. "You're my goddamn son, so if I tell you to walk away you'll walk away," the Queen responds before slinging her glass of wine across the table.

"How did we get here, you ask. Good question," Liam tells the camera.

Cut to drama, mystery and a whole lot of anarchy in the monarchy. The promo ends with the tagline "Kiss My Aristocracy."

Watch the drama go down in the clip above!