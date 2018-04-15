by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Apr. 15, 2018 7:00 PM
We knew Terence Anderson (Michael Vartan) was a bad man, but we didn't think he'd stoop this low.
Terence committed the ultimate betrayal when he engaged in a secret affair with none other than Kyle West's (Josh Henderson) ex-fiancée, Lisbeth (Ashley Grace). That's just one of many jaw-dropping details we learned about Kyle's past on tonight's episode of The Arrangement.
The episode kicks off with Kyle recounting the night Lisbeth left him during an interview on the Iris Holloway Show. In the flashback, we see Kyle come home to discover his fiancée is nowhere to be found.
After a series of unanswered calls and texts, Kyle sees that Lisbeth left a note.
"I don't have it committed to memory, but the basic message of the note was that she loved me and that she realized my world was just too big for her. She was getting lost, so she thought the best thing for her to do was leave," Kyle told Iris.
Iris prodded at the idea of loss and how it's factored into Kyle's personal life.
E!
"Loss. A word that isn't foreign to you. You have had a lot of it in your life haven't you?" Iris asked. "Loss? Sure, my fair share," Kyle replied.
"So when Lisbeth left, that must've revived a lot of the childhood trauma," Iris pushed. "No. No, because Lisbeth wasn't dead," Kyle snapped back.
But Kyle wasn't interested in sensationalizing that night for his image or for Terence, who wanted him and the cast of Technicolor Highway to promote the Institute for the Higher Mind on the talk show.
"Look, this isn't a pleasant memory for any of us, but it makes you look sympathetic. And given then rumors out there, it's not a bad thing. This is all for the greater good," Terence assured Kyle.
It's safe to say Kyle wasn't feeling the interview and it looked like he wasn't feeling Xavier (Ruffin Prentiss) for Technicolor Highway anymore either. With cheating rumors swirling, Kyle started taking his frustrations out on his lead actor.
"We have to re-shoot scene 16 on Monday," Kyle informed Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Xavier. "The scene by the car? Why? What's wrong?" Megan asked.
"When you grab her it's emotional, but it also has to be compassionate. Right now, every take is reading like anger. We're gonna lose the audience," Kyle told Xavier. "Yesterday you told me to play fear, then it was play love for the girl. I've tried everything you've asked Kyle. It's never right," Xavier snapped back.
"It's because you're not getting it," Kyle said. "I don't know what it is. How the hell do you grab someone with compassion, man?" Xavier asks. "Like this. And you look her in the eye and you tell her that she cannot make the same mistakes that you did," Kyle instructed.
"That reads like anger," Xavier said before storming off.
Even Megan could see that Kyle's insecurities were pouring into his work, insecurities that stemmed from the cheating rumors that also infiltrated his relationship with Lisbeth.
But rather than continue to lash out on his cast, Kyle jumped on his motorcycle and jetted out of there to clear his head. While winding through the Hollywood hills, we are taken through another dark flashback. With tears in his eyes, we see Kyle take his frustrations about his ruined relationship with Lisbeth out on Terence.
"I should've never told her. I should've never told her. It ruined everything. It ruined everything. She couldn't get past it and now she's gone because I am a piece of s--t!" Kyle yelled before pointing a gun in Terence's face.
"Kyle, give me the gun. You're not gonna shoot me. I know you. This is not who you are," Terence pleaded. Kyle then turned the gun on himself. "I'm a fraud man. I'm a fraud," he cried out.
With Lisbeth gone, Kyle worried that he may be unlovable, but Terence assured his protégé that he still loved him and that his love was enough.
With that reminder, Kyle returned to the show taping with a clear head, but now it was Terence having flashbacks of that sordid night.
E!
"I can't do it anymore," Lisbeth said to Terence after barging into his office. "I tried to talk to him. He lost his s--t. He's so angry." "I'm glad you came to me," Terence replied.
But what started out as Terence consoling Lisbeth, quickly turned into something more when Lisbeth planted a kiss on the IHM head.
And with that, we got a glimpse into their steamy affair. What's worse, is that after sleeping with Lisbeth, Terence went to Kyle's side to give some words of wisdom on navigating his narrative.
"Nobody's narrative is easy, man. We all make choices that complicate our path. But healing, really healing isn't about avoiding who you are, it's about about confronting who you are and you're working through that. And ultimately, forgiving ourselves. You're a good man," Terence said before embracing Kyle.
Lisbeth wanted more. Not only was she done with Kyle, she wanted to start a new life with Terence.
"We could get a place together. A little bungalow up in the hills. Hide away from the world. See what we are without all of this, without everyone else," she offered.
But Terence wasn't on board. "That's not gonna happen. We're not gonna happen," Terence snapped back. "I have obligations, people who rely on me. I have a wife."
"This is about him," Lisbeth argued. "He needs me," Terence responded. "So do I," Lisbeth pleaded. Not surprisingly, Terence chose Kyle and removed Lisbeth from their lives.
Back on the Iris Holloway Show, Kyle's newfound clarity came with some pretty drastic moves. First, he fired Xavier and then he used Terence's words to tell the world that he wasn't the Hollywood hero they thought he was.
"Nobody's narrative is easy. We all make choices that complicate our path. But healing is about confronting who we are, working through it and learning to forgive ourselves," he said to the talk show host.
Something tells us we're only scratching the surface of Kyle's past.
Watch the video above to see what our Daily Pop co-hosts have to say about episode six of The Arrangement.
