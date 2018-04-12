A Frantic Kyle West Pulls a Gun on Terence in This Crazy Flashback on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 6:00 AM

We've been thrown hints that Kyle West (Josh Henderson) had a dark past, but this flashback confirms it.

Kyle recounts the moments after Lisbeth (Ashley Grace) left him and the breakdown that had him pointing a gun at Terence (Michael Vartan) in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement.

"Hey man," Terence says. "You shouldn't be here," Kyle snaps back.

With tears in his eyes, Kyle blames Terence for ruining his relationship with Lisbeth.

"I should've never told her. I should've never told her. It ruined everything. It ruined everything. She couldn't get past it and now she's gone because I am a piece of s--t!" Kyle yells.

Watch

The Arrangement Recap: Season 2, Episode 5

Kyle West, The Arrangement 206

E!

And if you think Kyle is about to let Terence get away with it, then you've got another thing coming.

"You are not going to decide this," Kyle tell him before pointing a gun in Terence's face.

See the intense moment in the clip above.

