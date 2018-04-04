In Hollywood, your reputation is everything and having Kyle West (Josh Henderson) on your arm does not exclude you from the industry's nasty rumor mill.

In this clip from Sunday's The Arrangement, Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) gets a visit from her agent at Creative Partners while on the set of Technicolor Highway and she's not exactly happy with the new cheating rumors surrounding the actress and her co-star Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss).

"We were scheduling your screen test for Agent Jane when the story broke. Now they're quiet, they're hedging," the agent says. "So they're buying into the rumors? This is so high school," Megan complains.

"Is it?" her agent snaps back. "Let's review your last year: you had a nude photo scandal, fired from a movie, you're friends with porn stars and you did pass out at that event where you were being honored. Is that what you were like in high school? ‘Cause I wouldn't have hung out with you."