by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 6:00 AM
Everything is on the line...
On this week's episode of The Arrangement, Kyle West (Josh Henderson) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) are getting ready to begin filming Technicolor Highway, which is Megan's first starring role and Kyle's directorial debut. To say the pressure is high would be a huge understatement.
"When DeAnn (Lexa Doig) said you let your s--t get in the way, what did she mean?" Megan asks Kyle during a lunch date by the ocean. "She thinks I'm jealous about Logan or anybody else up for the part," Kyle tells her without revealing too much.
"Sounds simplistic," she tells him. Megan knows there is more to this than he's letting on. "Except for when I met Lisbeth (Ashley Hinshaw) on set I was single and she was dating the director," he reveals to Megan. It's starting to feel like all roads lead back to Lisbeth.
"You're afraid the same thing is going to happen with me and Logan?" Megan asks. "That's DeAnn's theory," Kyle tells his concerned fiancée. It's not just about that. Kyle has some demons in his past he's afraid may be uncovered by his new vulnerable role.
"You know, I've been pretending to be other people for a long time. But when I direct, I'm not going to be able to hide behind an image anymore," he cautions her. "The way I think, the way I see the world, It's all going to be exposed."
Watch the clip above to see it all go down!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!