by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 15, 2018 6:00 AM
Is the pressure of being Hollywood's next rising star becoming too much for Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista)?
In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Megan faints at a big Hollywood event and her fall causes a major media frenzy, sending Deann (Lexa Doig) and Terence (Michael Vartan) into a PR tailspin.
"1.8 million lives views. The agency keeps pestering me for answers," a frustrated Deann says after watching the viral video of Megan's fall.
"Why? Because their new client launch fell apart? Screw 'em," Kyle (Josh Henderson) retorts.
Not as concerned with Megan's health, Terence suspects the actress' fainting spell is the result of something darker.
"This insider is going with drugs," Terence asserts. "No, it's not drugs, alright? I would know," Kyle snaps back.
While the Institute for the Higher Mind's on-call doctor wasn't able to provide a diagnosis just yet, he suspects the fall came from Megan being "wound-up like a spring" and encourages Kyle to keep her relaxed.
So he does just that, comforting his fiancée as she cries into her pillow.
See it all go down in the clip above.
