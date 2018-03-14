Get Megan Morrison's A-List Style With a Weekly Breakdown of Her Most Trendy Looks From Season Two of The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 9:00 AM

If you can't play the part of Hollywood's hottest actress/girlfriend, you can still dress like you're up for the role!

Christine Evangelista teamed up with The Arrangement's costume designer, Mandi Line, to break down all of Megan Morrison's most trendy looks from season two of the hit E! series.

In the season premiere, Megan rocks a flirty day-to-night look that is perfect for both business meetings and drinks with the girls.

"This is a really great day-to-night look. We start off Megan has a business meeting, she goes to her agent's and then after that, she meets a friend for drinks," Christine explains.

While rocking a dusty rose-colored leather jacket may seem like a risk, Mandi says it's one worth taking.

Watch

The Arrangement Postnup: Season 2, Ep. 1

"Take the risk. Get that colored leather jacket. You don't always have to go just black," Mandi stresses.

If the leather jacket isn't your style, Megan's high-neck blouse is versatile enough to mix and match with black pants or even your favorite pair of jeans.

"I love the high-neck of the top. It's very flattering and it's a great work piece too, but it's also great for meeting your friends out for a cocktail," Christine adds.

Check back each week for Megan's most stylish looks from the latest episode of The Arrangement.

