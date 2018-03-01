EXCLUSIVE!

"Is Love Enough?" Watch Christine Evangelista Dish on the Fate of Megan and Kyle's Relationship on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

What's next for Kygan on The Arrangement? Well, you're gonna have to watch to find out!

Christine Evangelista sat down with E! News where she dished on the fate of Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson)'s relationship now that she's back from the Institute for the Higher Mind's kidnapping. With a take down in her sights, it's hard to tell what will happen to the happy couple.

"She loves him, he loves her. Is love enough and is she willing to take him with her [take her with him] or does she have to leave him behind? I think there will be a point where she has to make that decision," Christine revealed exclusively to E!.

Watch

Megan Morrison Is Making Her Own Rules on The Arrangement

The Arrangement - Upfronts

There's more at stake for Megan than just losing Kyle, she has her reputation to worry about too.

"She's the girlfriend of this huge movie star and would she be as successful without him, especially now? Could they tarnish her image even more? These are all the things that are at stake for her within the relationship and is it worse for her if she leaves? She's kind of this prisoner, even outside of the facility," Christine explained.

When it comes to this couple, it looks like nothing is as easy as it seems.

