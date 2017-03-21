EXCLUSIVE!

Listen Up, Arrangement Fans: Michael Vartan's on Tinder! "I'm Like the Creepy Old Grandfather"

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

Listen up, ladies: the next time you're on a dating app, you might want to look out for Michael Vartan!

"I'm on Tinder. I like to look," The Arrangement star told E! News exclusively at yesterday's NBC Summer Press Day in Beverly Hills. "I'm like the creepy old grandfather," Vartan joked. "I swipe left a lot."

Vartan's Arrangement co-star Josh Henderson laughed, "That's funny!"

Vartan added more seriously of looking for love, "No, I think that when you date people it happens naturally. I think I'm a relatively good judge of character so you get a sense about someone quite quickly. By the way, if they're dating me for my money they picked the wrong guy!"

Michael Vartan, 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day

Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal

As for Henderson, he added, "I'm single! I'm single, yes. I'm sad and lonely."

So is Henderson on Tinder or any other dating apps?

Watch our interview for yourself to find out! Plus, Henderson and Vartan sound off on all the positive fan reactions to their new hit E! series.

