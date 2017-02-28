SERIES PREMIERE
March 14 9e|6p

Don't Worry, Corinne Olympios: We Have Your Post-Bachelor Plans Already Lined Up

  by
  • &

Jess Cohen |

What should Corinne Olympios do now that her time on The Bachelor is over? We have the perfect plan for her!

On Monday's episode of the ABC series, Nick Viall said goodbye to our favorite cheese pasta-loving contestant. And while Corinne could decide to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, or star on a reality show of her own, we have another idea for what she should do next.

In the video above, Corinne is being offered an opportunity that could change her entire life...if she agrees to do it.

Photos

Romantic Arrangements in Movies

The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios

ABC

So what is the opportunity? You'll have to watch the video to find out!

Take a look at the clip above to see what Corinne's post-Bachelor plans could be and let us know in the comments below if you think she should do it!

