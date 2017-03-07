BRAND NEW
Wed 9e|6p

OMG! See What Happens When the Cosmo Staff Is Sent Sex Toys in This Hilarious Scene

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Phil Collins, Lily Collins, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Lily Collins Pens Forgiving Letter to Dad Phil Collins: It's Not Too Late

Ciara

Ciara Poses Topless and Opens Up About Her Second Pregnancy

Adele, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Adele Hilariously Freaks Out Over a Mosquito Mid-Concert: "It Was Sucking My Blood!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Is it a dick in the box?"

The Cosmopolitan staff is sent some sex toys on this Wednesday's episode of So Cosmo! While in the Hamptons, Steven shows his co-workers a box that was sent to them, filled with products for them to try.

"It's fairly normal for a box of sex toys to be distributed amongst the staff," James explains in the clip above. "In this case a manufacturer sent us samples hoping that we'll write an article about them."

Photos

So Cosmo: Meet the Cast

Diandra, So Cosmo, So Cosmo 105

E!

So will the staff be testing out the products?

Take a look at the So Cosmo clip above to see how everyone reacts to the box of sex toys!

TAGS/ Shows , So Cosmo , E! Shows , Cosmopolitan , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again