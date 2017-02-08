"I'm leaving Cosmo."
Joanna Coles made a major announcement on Wednesday's series premiere of So Cosmo. The former editor-in-chief of the magazine told the staff she was leaving at the end of the episode, and the employees were shocked.
"I can't think of another way to put this so I'm just going to tell everybody very directly," Joanna began. "I'm leaving Cosmo. They've created a new role for me called chief content officer. So I'm going to basically vacate my office this afternoon and a new editor is going to move in."
After hearing the news a surprised Leah asked, "What the f--k is going on here?"
Also on the episode, the staff interviewed two potential fitness contributors, and during one of the auditions, sparks flew between Diandra and trainer Evan. The two ended up going on a date, but did the romance interfere with Diandra's job?
