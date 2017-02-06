Series Premiere
Feb 8, 9e|6p

Watch Ruby Rose Freak Out During Her Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover Shoot in This Behind-the-Scenes Clip!

"Welcome to your Cosmo cover shoot!"

Ruby Rose is Cosmopolitan's March cover girl and she can't help but freak out over the honor in this So Cosmo clip. On Wednesday's series premiere episode, Cosmo's Aya Kanai and Adam Mansuroglu meet with Ruby before her cover shoot begins.

"It is crazy, it is so exciting!" Ruby says about the shoot.

"This Cosmo cover gets syndicated around the world, so a busy woman like yourself is able to knock out at least 20 or 30 covers all in one day," Aya tells Ruby.

"Mad!" Ruby replies. "Yeah, I can't tell you what a relief that is."

Aya and Adam then help Ruby get ready for the shoot and she strikes a pose for the cameras!

Take a look at the clip above to get a behind-the-scenes look at Ruby's cover shoot!

