These dolls are oh so Cosmo!
In anticipation of the upcoming premiere of E!'s new series So Cosmo, we're celebrating with every single time the Kardashians have graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine—and it's a whole lot!
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have posed for the posh publication numerous times each, while Kylie Jenner made her solo Cosmo cover debut back in February 2015.
You certainly can't deny that these fabulous sisters are the definition of fun, fearless and sexy!
Cosmopolitan
Plus, who could forget that time all six of these boss moguls, including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, landed the cover together for one powerhouse photo shoot in November 2015?
Talk about stunning!
Before we step inside the glamorous offices of the top women's media brand on Feb. 8, let's take a peek at the Kardashian sisters' most glamorous Cosmo moments in the gallery above!