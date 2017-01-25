Joanna Coles is no Miranda Priestly, despite her tough, non-nonsense attitude!
We recently caught up with the Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief at the NBC TCA to ask her about the upcoming E! series So Cosmo. Coles says despite lots of drama, the Cosmo offices are nothing like what fans saw in the classic Meryl Streep-Anne Hathaway comedy.
"It's much funnier than Devil Wears Prada," Coles dished. "The reason why Devil Wears Prada was such a brilliant movie, produced interestingly by a woman, by Wendy Finerman, was because it really analyzed the boss-junior assistant relationship. And most people going into the workplace know that experience, you know what it's like working for a boss that you're intimidated by."
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
"Our show is much more about teamwork," Coles continued. "I sometimes think of Cosmo as a sports team, we're competing in the premiere league and you've got to have everybody working at full-steam."
In addition to shooting celebrities for magazine covers, meeting magazine deadlines and inter-office drama, Coles says E! viewers will get to see "the humor of our everyday lives."
"You open the door and Kylie Jenner is there," Coles said. "There's a topless model."
There's even hot hunks in Speedos walking around the office!
"That's the average day in the life of a Cosmo editor!" Coles quipped.
Sign us up!