Blac Chyna is opening up about her relationship with Rob Kardashian.
The Rob & Chyna star is on the cover of April's Cosmopolitan South Africa, and we have the exclusive first look at her photo spread. Inside the magazine, Chyna reveals how she and Rob went from friends to something more.
"It was a shock," she admits. "I guess when you get to know somebody and you're around them, you see things in them – and you want to be more than just friends. I think that's what ended up happening."
John Tsiavis
Chyna and Rob's relationship ups and downs were well documented on the first season of Rob & Chyna, but Chyna says she's "in it for the long haul" with Rob.
"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," she tells the magazine. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."
She continues, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."
Chyna and Rob welcomed their first child together, Dream Kardashian, back in Nov. 2016. And Chyna says she helps them look at the larger picture.
"And we also have Dream. So we're looking at the bigger picture. We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to makes sure she's taken care of."
During her delivery, Chyna had Rob and Rob's mom Kris Jenner in the delivery room with her.
"Once we made the decision to get engaged and have a baby, we became family," Chyna says. "It's a beautiful moment and it's something I'll always have, you know? We all welcomed Dream into this world: how cool is that?"
So what does Chyna think about Rob as a dad?
"He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father," Chyna says.
John Tsiavis
Before Chyna and Rob got together, she was in a relationship with Tyga, with whom she shares a son, King Cairo. And Tyga is now in a relationship with Rob's sister, Kylie Jenner.
"It's important to me and Tyga no to have negative energy," Chyna tells the magazine. "Kids breathe energy."
She continues, "You have to learn to forgive and forget. Many people don't like to forgive others. Even if someone does something awful to you, you need to forgive them to be able to move on with your life. You can't hold on to that stuff because it'll make you a bitter person and it'll block your blessings. You need to let it go and be free."
And Chyna believes that she was with Tyga for a reason, to have their son.
"I really feel people are in your life for seasons or reasons, and the reason I was with Tyga was to have King. Tyga and I dated and we found something in each other, there was love there, and the outcome of that was King. I feel happy and blessed that we can co-parent: we have a healthy relationship to be better for King."
And when it comes to the future, Chyna is looking forward to a great 2017.
"I think it's going to be a wonderful year," she says.
