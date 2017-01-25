Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are celebrating one special relationship milestone today.
The engaged lovebirds have officially reached the one-year mark, and Dream Kardashian's proud papa couldn't help but reflect on how far they've come across the past 365 days. Kardashian shared a sweet video to Instagram on Wednesday filled with never-before-scene moments shared between the couple, which he captioned, "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee"
In the montage, Rob and Chyna fans are treated to glimpses of their snuggle sessions, car rides, nights chilling at home and scenes from their E! reality series. And as a source tells E! News on the day of their anniversary, these two have moved past their highly-publicized drama by starting the second year of their relationship on the right foot.
Rob's health seems to be a main priority for the fiancés, and he has none other than Chyna for his newfound fitness kick.
"[Rob] is starting to get active again with the help of Chyna," our insider shares. "Rob and Chyna have been taking more hikes together lately so that's been a positive step forward."
Chyna, who gave birth to the couple's first child together in November, is similarly focused on shedding the baby weight. "She is definitely making progress, slowly, so she's happy with any progress," the source says, adding, "She wants her tiny waist back how it looked before Dream. So when she gets there she'll be happy.
Most recently, Chyna revealed she's currently down 34 pounds from 192.2 to 158.2 pounds.
Our source also discloses that Chyna and Kris Jenner are on great terms and working together to get Rob back on his feet. "Chy and Kris have a good relationship. If she needs to vent or get advice she will call Kris and they talk it out," the source shares, adding, "Both just want Rob to be healthy and happy."
Rob is also doing his part to make sure Chyna enjoys some personal time every now and then. When his ladylove flew to Las Vegas for a nightclub appearance in early January, Rob was on daddy duty taking care of their newborn daughter. The source explains, "It was nice for her to get away and go out in Vegas knowing Dream was taken care of. She deserves a night out!"
Here's to yet another year of love and happiness for Rob and Chyna!