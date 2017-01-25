Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are celebrating one special relationship milestone today.

The engaged lovebirds have officially reached the one-year mark, and Dream Kardashian's proud papa couldn't help but reflect on how far they've come across the past 365 days. Kardashian shared a sweet video to Instagram on Wednesday filled with never-before-scene moments shared between the couple, which he captioned, "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee"

In the montage, Rob and Chyna fans are treated to glimpses of their snuggle sessions, car rides, nights chilling at home and scenes from their E! reality series. And as a source tells E! News on the day of their anniversary, these two have moved past their highly-publicized drama by starting the second year of their relationship on the right foot.

Rob's health seems to be a main priority for the fiancés, and he has none other than Chyna for his newfound fitness kick.