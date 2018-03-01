Breaking up is hard to do!

Rebecca is trying to get her body and life back in shape on this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. After going through a tough breakup and gaining over 30 pounds, she needs Khloe Kardashian's help to shed the weight and her negative self-image.

"You know those girls who break up with people and then they stop eating and they get really skinny because they're so upset?" Rebecca asked Khloe. "I'm the opposite." She was not only mending her broken heart, but also her shattered self-esteem.