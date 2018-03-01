by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 1, 2018 6:00 AM
Breaking up is hard to do!
Rebecca is trying to get her body and life back in shape on this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. After going through a tough breakup and gaining over 30 pounds, she needs Khloe Kardashian's help to shed the weight and her negative self-image.
"You know those girls who break up with people and then they stop eating and they get really skinny because they're so upset?" Rebecca asked Khloe. "I'm the opposite." She was not only mending her broken heart, but also her shattered self-esteem.
E!
"Over the course of the relationship...I found out he's cheating on me," Rebecca revealed to Khloe. "Through the breakup and the loneliness, it was another 30 pounds. So 30, 40, 50, you know, the number keeps creeping up. After that, I just sort of isolated myself."
While it has been a long road for her, she's ready to dust herself off and become a better version of herself. Even though she's ready to move on, she's still using this opportunity to get revenge on her ex. "It's really to say, like after he left, ‘You didn't break me.'"
Watch the video above to see more of Rebecca's story!
Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!
