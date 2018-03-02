RETURNS
Khloe Kardashian Lends Support to Revenge Body Participant Rebecca After She Reveals She Was Raped

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Mar. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

Sometimes, you have to have a breakdown to get to a breakthrough.

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rebecca meets with Khloe Kardashian to open up about the breakthrough she made during her green screen interviews for the show.

"I just was sitting there and there came this moment that I just thought like, if I really want this to be transformative personally, then I have to lean in and say it out loud. I disclosed that I was raped," Rebecca reveals.

Khloe consoles Rebecca and commends her for taking ownership of her story.

"I know it's hard. I mean I don't know exactly, but like, just to say it and admit it. But that's what we have to do is take ownership of the things that own us," Khloe insists.

For Rebecca, it was no longer about protecting others by keeping her story a secret.

Khloe K. Vows to Help Married Couple Chad & Allison

"It takes so much energy to keep it boxed away," Rebecca explains.

The Revenge Body host got real with Rebecca about her own experience hurting herself by protecting others.

"There's so many things that have happened in my life where I would rather not talk about it to protect somebody else. But in the long run, it really was eating away at me. I would lose my hair. And we're trying to protect other people, but when do we put ourselves first?" Khloe asks.

Khloe tells Rebecca that she's proud of her and honored that she shared her story with her before giving the participant a big hug.

Watch the touching moment in the clip above.

Anyone affected by sexual assault, whether it happened to you or someone you care about, can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline. You can also visit online.rainn.org to receive support via confidential online chat.

Watch brand new episodes of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sundays at 10e|7p only on E!

