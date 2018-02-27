"Me being so much underweight, it puts a lot of doubt in my mind of who I am, even as a man. Because, you know, a man is always the one that saves the girl and sweeps her off her feet. I can't do that for her because I'm not strong enough to," Chad confesses.

Khloe sympathizes with the couple even using her sister Kendall Jenner's thin-shaming experience as an example.

"My sister Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too too skinny. And I think body shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable," Khloe says.

While the couple is in this journey together, Khloe suggests that they separate and make their big reveals to each other.

Watch this unique couple open up about their struggles with weight in the clip above.