Jen's not only here to crush some physical obstacles, she also has some emotional baggage she's carrying with her. "All my relationships in the past I've been cheated on," she reveals. "When you look at the other girls, you start looking at what they have that you don't. The only conclusion I could come to was, it's my weight."

It definitely doesn't help that in her last relationship, not only was she cheated on, but it turns out that she was the other woman. "Mark is somebody that I dated while I was on the east coast," Jen explains. "When I met him I felt at my healthiest, and about four months into the relationship he had started disappearing and it turned out that his girlfriend was in California."