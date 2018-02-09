Mike is showing off his new and improved sculpted body.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Mike meets up with Khloe Kardashian and stylist April Roomet, who instantly noticed Mike's more toned figure.

"It looks like you've been doing some sculpting. You've got a good arm under there," April told Mike.

The now-confident Army veteran was not only walking around with his shirt off, but was willing to try some bold prints and styles that would surely make him the center of attention at his big reveal.

"You have so much confidence now, I love it!" Khloe exclaimed. "You better walk around with that shirt off!"